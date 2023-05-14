The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

