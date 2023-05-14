The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

