ThetaDrop 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,128.18 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $26.81 million and $99,128.18 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

