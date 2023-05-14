Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Update

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 1,219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of Tobu Railway stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $22.76.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
