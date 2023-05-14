Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Update

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 1,219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Tobu Railway stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Tobu Railway Company Profile

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

