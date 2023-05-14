Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

TKGSY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

