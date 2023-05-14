Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.38 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.38 billion and $13.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00006994 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,719.46 or 1.00058145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86458018 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $21,321,386.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

