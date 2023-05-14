Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.98

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.75 billion and approximately $14.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00007337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,926.63 or 0.99971560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

