Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.93 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00007202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $14.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,795.31 or 1.00042826 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.86185313 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $13,526,460.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

