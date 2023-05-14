Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

