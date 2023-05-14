TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $870.00 at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDG. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $804.54.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $795.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.15. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $816.94. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,237 shares of company stock valued at $142,824,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.