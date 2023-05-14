Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,031,787.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,742,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,042,034. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. 255,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,067. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.