Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 224,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a PE ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,133.33%.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

