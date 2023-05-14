Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 224,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a PE ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,133.33%.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

