TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $147.48 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003067 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001584 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,449,007,750 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

