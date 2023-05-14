TRON (TRX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $152.05 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003048 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,441,828,324 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

