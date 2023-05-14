Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 664 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $645.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $657.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

