Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,027 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,847.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

