Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

