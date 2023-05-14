Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.66 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

