Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 3,570 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.