Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Twilio Trading Down 3.5 %

TWLO opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

