U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
GROW stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
