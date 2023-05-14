Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.98 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $68.98 million and $937,011.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,015.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00425609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00133178 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040593 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20591104 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,025,476.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

