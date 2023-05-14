UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

