Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.11.

UAA stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 190.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $17,169,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

