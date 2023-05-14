Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.77. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

