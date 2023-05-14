Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $116,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,655,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

