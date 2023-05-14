United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

