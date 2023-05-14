United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of United Rentals worth $109,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

URI traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $331.66. 728,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,782. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.52 and its 200-day moving average is $382.18.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.