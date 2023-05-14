UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.45 and its 200 day moving average is $503.52. The stock has a market cap of $457.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

