Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vaccinex Stock Down 2.3 %

VCNX stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Vaccinex has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

