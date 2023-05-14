Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,966 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,284 shares of company stock worth $7,228,195 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

