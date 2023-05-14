Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after buying an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.32 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.