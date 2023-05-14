Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 87,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of DH stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.51. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.