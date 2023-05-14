Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

