Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

