Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

