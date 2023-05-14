Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

