Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.