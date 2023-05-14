Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

