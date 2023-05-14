Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

