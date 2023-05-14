Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.