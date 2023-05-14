Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vericity Price Performance

VERY stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Vericity has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

