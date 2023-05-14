Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $76,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $76,192.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,971,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,873,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock worth $2,833,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 2,502.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.18. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

