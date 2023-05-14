Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $67,302.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,952.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00308201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00568231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00425862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,749,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

