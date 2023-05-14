Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 77,940 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $136,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 298,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

