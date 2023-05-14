Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.96% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $144,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

