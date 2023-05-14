Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $161.07 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Republic Services worth $161,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 257,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,351,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

