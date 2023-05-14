Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $182.29 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Microchip Technology worth $182,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 543,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

