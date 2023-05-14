Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 118,299 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $145,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Visteon by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $94.71 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.96 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.