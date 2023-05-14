Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of VNOM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

